Watch the moment Boris Johnson broke his menorah — seconds after he was gifted it

As Boris Johnson concluded his remarks at Monday’s Conservative Friends for Israel annual business lunch, much of the audience in London’s Park Plaza Hotel will have thought the hilarity was at an end.

But there was one more moment to come as Lord Polak, CFI’s honorary president, rose to his feet.

He invited the prime minister and Yair Lapid, Israel’s foreign minister, back to the stage to offer them a short word of thanks.

There they were presented with a menorah – it was Chanukah, after all.

It took Johnson mere seconds to wave his gift in the air, like a footballer hoisting aloft the World Cup, and sent parts of the candelabra flying across the stage.

As Yair Lapid roared with laughter, the prime minster and Lord Polak scrambled around the floor of the stage to collect the pieces and restore the menorah to its former glory.