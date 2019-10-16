Teacher sacked after allegedly ‘joking’ about sending children to ‘gas chambers’

An agency teacher has been fired after allegedly “joking” she would “ship” students “off to the gas chambers” unless they completed their homework.

The Radlett-based Newberries Primary School rated “good” by Ofsted confirmed a supply teacher was dismissed over an “alleged racist comment.”

A report in the Daily Mail alleges the teacher, who was not identified, made the remark last Thursday to a class of 10 year-olds – nearly half of whom were Jewish.

Parents are understood to have accused the teacher of telling children: “You better finish off your work quick, or I’ll ship you all off to the gas chambers.”

The agency teacher is said to have apologised when challenged by a pupil, insisting she had been “joking”, and asked the class not to tell anyone about the remark.

But reports circulated on WhatsApp groups, with parents demanding the teacher be dismissed, according to the newspaper.

“We acted upon this immediately and our Governors and Leadership Team are undertaking a full investigation. We can confirm that the agency teacher will not be returning,” a spokesperson for the school said.

“We would like to reassure parents and carers that the safeguarding of children within Newberries Primary School remains our priority. This teacher was not a permanent member of staff. We will continue to work with all members of our school community to ensure that we provide a safe, supportive and respectful learning environment within which all children can thrive.”