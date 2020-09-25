Spurs to play Maccabi Haifa next week

Tottenham Hotspur set up a Europa League qualifying play-off against Maccabi Haifa, after defeating Shkendija 3-1 in North Macedonia last night.

The north London club, which traditionally has a following in the UK Jewish community, will host the Israeli runners-up on 1 October.

The single-leg fixture will be held behind closed doors at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the winners advancing to the group stage of the Europa League.

Elsewhere, Motherwell fell to a 3-0 defeat against Hapoel Beer-Sheva in Israel.

In August, Tottenham said it is moving to the second stage of its review of fans’ use of the Y-word during matches, after it conducted a far-reaching survey of supporters’ thoughts last year.

Its fans have long identified as, and chanted, ‘the Yid Army’ at matches in recognition of the north London club’s Jewish roots, while some anti-racism groups say the phrase is derogatory and offensive and should now be consigned to history.