Special Passover message to Jewish News readers from the cast of Shtisel!

Like everyone else, the cast of Shtisel are in lockdown in Israel, but that hasn’t stopped them coming together to send Pesach greetings.

Motivated by Jewish News and the thousands of other performers around the globe who are posting videos from home, series producer Dikla Barkai thought a virtual get together with actors Dov Glickman (Shulem), Michael Aloni (Akiva), Neta Riskin (Gitti), Sasson Gabai (Nukhem) and Zohar Strauss (Lipe) would bring a lift to Passover in isolation.

“We had planned to start filming season 3 in May,” said Dikla pictured with Neta.“But now everything is on hold until the lockdown is lifted. We will then have to shoot over the summer in June or July if possible, but that is a very hot period in Israel and for the actors wearing false beards , sheitels and heavy Chassidic clothing it will be uncomfortable which is a worry.”

But Dikla has never been more determined and hopes the good wishes from Israeli icon Dov Glickman who has been getting fit having quit smoking and Michael Aloni who is isolating in Caesarea will fill the gap until Shtisel is back on our screens.

Baruch Hashem!