Labour puts forward John Bercow for peerage

Labour is nominating former Commons speaker John Bercow for a peerage, according to reports.

Sources in the opposition party did not deny the claim to the PA news agency, and declined to comment on the situation.

Such a move would be remarkable given that Mr Bercow was a Tory MP, before being elevated to presiding over the main Parliamentary chamber.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Mr Bercow, who is Jewish, drew fire from a number of prominent Brexiteers over the past few years as he was accused on helping support a Remain agenda in the Commons.

It was reported that Tory high command was so angered by Mr Bercow’s stance that it took the highly unusual decision not to offer a retiring Commons speaker a place in the House of Lords.

However, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has stepped in and nominated Mr Bercow for a peerage, according to the Sunday Times.

The newspaper also stated that Mr Corbyn had also put forward former Labour deputy leader Tom Watson, with whom he had an often tense working relationship, for a peerage.