Jewish News and Jewish Chronicle to merge

The Jewish News and Jewish Chronicle have announced ambitious plans to merge their businesses to create one of the world’s leading community media brands.

The boards of both titles this week declared their intention to unite under a charitable trust to secure the financial future of both newspapers and transform into a modern print, digital and events brand.

A joint statement read: “Despite the loyal support of readers and advertisers, both papers have recognised the trends affecting the newspaper industry and have taken this step to secure their futures. The community would be better served by bringing the two operations together to ensure that the high level of independent quality journalism and community news that the UK Jewish community has come to expect from these cherished newspapers has a sustainable future.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The merger has been agreed in principle between the Jewish Chronicle’s owners, the Kessler Foundation, and the owners of the Jewish News, the Noé family. However, completion and the signing of a legal agreement is still dependent on necessary funds being raised to support the move.

Should the merger be rubber stamped, both newspapers will continue to publish under one editorial and commercial team.

Leo Noé, owner of the Jewish News, said: “Jewish News has become embedded in the heart of the community. With the trend fast moving away from print titles, this merger will preserve top quality independent news provision for the community, while affording us the opportunity to better develop our web based offering. The merged business will combine the best of the two operations and provide a modern, dynamic 21st century news company.”

Alan Jacobs, chairman of the Jewish Chronicle, said: “Merging with the Jewish News provides the best opportunity to secure the independent future of the Jewish Chronicle. I am sure both papers will benefit from the close association that will follow on from the merger and we look forward to joining with the highly regarded team from the Jewish News.”

The Jewish News and Jewish Chronicle are the leading Jewish community newspapers in the UK with a combined weekly print run of more than 40,000 copies and more than 500,000 weekly online page views. Their readership covers well over half of the UK’s Jewish community.