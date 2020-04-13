209 UK Jews have died due to coronavirus

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities has risen to 209 among UK Jews, up 57 from the last announcement on 7 April.

The figure, released on Monday, covers fatalities both in hospital and beyond, using data gathered from six of the largest Orthodox and denominational burial boards, according to data collated by the Board of Deputies.

They are the Adath Yisroel Burial Society, the Federation of Synagogues Burial Society, the Joint Jewish Burial Board, Liberal Judaism, the Spanish and Portuguese Sephardi Community and the United Synagogue Burial Society.

The Board of Deputies monitors the number of funerals carried out by burial societies, where covid-19 appeared on the deceased’s death certificate.

Board of Deputies President Marie van der Zyl said: “The effect of coronavirus on the Jewish community is heartbreaking and devastating. We wish the families who have lost loved ones a long life, and pray that their memory should be for a blessing.”

The national death toll rose above 10,000 as of Sunday, according to the government, with a review of lockdown measures due to take place later this week after the hospital coronavirus death toll rose above 10,000.